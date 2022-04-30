Telangana: 20% Discount On City Ordinary, Metro Express For Unemployed Youth

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced good news for the students who are attending training classes for competitive exams in Telangana. TSRTC announced 2 new bus passes for the unemployed youth attending training classes for competitive exams in Telangana with a discount of 20%.

The two new passes are GBT-ordinary and GBT-metro express would be available at Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,200 respectively after the discount of 20 percent.

Here is the tweet made by TSRTC.

TSRTC is happy to announce 2 new bus passes for the unemployed youth attending training classes for competitive exams in #Telangana with a discount of 20%. #TSRTC wishes you all the very best and bright future ahead @TSRTCHQ @baraju_SuperHit @TV9Telugu @sakshinews#TSRTCNewPass pic.twitter.com/DQUfiRmlpl — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) April 30, 2022

The bus passes are available at all the bus pass counters in the twin cities from Saturday. Those who want to apply for the pass are required to submit a copy of an Aadhaar card along with unemployment registration ID details or their coaching center ID card.

