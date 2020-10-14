As many as nine persons, including a two-month-old, were killed and four others were severely injured after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses. The incident took place in the old city of Hyderabad on late Tuesday.

Falaknuma Assistant Commissioner of Police MA Majeed said that, "Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot. They include five victims from one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to his Twitter and tweeted as, “I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people and injuring 2. On my [way] from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I’m on my way to Talabkatta and Yesrab Nagar.” Here is the tweet.

Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing incessant rainfall since three days. At least 18 people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours. At least 14 districts of Telangana have been severely affected leading to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

The authorities opened the floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam on Tuesday night after the water level increased. The dam supplies water to Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department today issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad as it is said that the deep depression was now moving towards Maharashtra. Heavy rains are expected in Vikarabad, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts of Telangana.