Telangana: 190 Tribal, Social Welfare Society Students Crack NEET

A total of 190 students, including 142 social and 48 tribal welfare residential students, proved themselves and secured top all-India ranks in the SC/ST categories in NEET (UG) 2020. These top rankers from Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies are the children of small farmers, vegetable vendors, masons and those who struggle round the clock to earn a living.

G Abhilash who secured 168 All India rank in SC category said that, "My parents are the happiest to see me as a doctor and I thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his approval for free intensive long-term NEET coaching for poor SC/ST students like me. Truth is I wouldn’t have afforded coaching in a private institution considering my vulnerable family background and my dream would have been shattered if not for the free Operation Blue Crystal long-term NEET coaching programme."

TSWREIS and TTWREIS secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar said “The success of these students from poverty stricken families means a lot to their families in overcoming from generations of deprivation and under development.”

TSWREIS and TTWREIS Dr. RS Praveen Kumar tweeted, “Hats off to all the teachers and students for the historic results in NEET (UG) this year. In 2012 -13 we got just 3 MBBS seats! And now more than 100! What a mega transformation!”