Telangana: 15 Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: At least fifteen students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Mahabubabad fell ill on Thursday. The students were hospitalised after they started vomiting due to suspected food poisoning.

The medical team promptly provided treatment to the sick students and their condition is stated to be stable.

According to a student of the school, they had a tomato dish prepared for yesterday’s dinner and later several students suffered sickness.

When the news of students’ food poisoning reached their parents, they immediately rushed to the hospital and later blamed the school authorities for the incident.

