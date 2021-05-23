Telangana: 10th SSC Original Memos To Be Given In August With Security Features

It is known that the Telangana State tenth examination SSC results were released last Friday. Due to the state's COVID situation, students' grades were determined based on internal assessment marks rather than exams.

The memorandum is now available online for students. However, the original memos will be made available to students only in August.

Barcodes and other security features will be provided as part of the crackdown on fake memos. The authorities are taking their time and attempting to deliver memos without errors for the first time only because it is difficult to make changes and may take time if there are any errors in the memos.

As part of this, preparations are underway to hand over the original memo in the first week of August. By then, the school login ID has been printed and the memos signed by the principals can be used for the time being.

It is known that the government has declared 5, 21, 073 students who have registered for the tenth class examinations as passed. Out of these 2,10,647 students achieved a 10/10 GPA. A total of 535 schools have 10/10 GPA scores achieved by their students.