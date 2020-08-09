HYDERABAD: Even after the Telangana High Court had expressed outrage on private hospitals over inappropriate and surplus billings, but managements of few private hospitals still continue breaching the government COVID-19 treatment guidelines and other conditions and charging unusual high amounts for COVID-19 treatments. Telangana officials said that they have received 1,039 complaints against private hospitals from several patients and their family members against private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

According to reports, out of the 1,039 complaints received against several private hospitals 130 complaints related to inappropriate and surplus billing. Speaking over the complaints the officials assured that they will take stern action against those who violate the government's guidelines in COVID-19 treatment.

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, the Director of Public Health, Telanagana said that the state government intention is not to close down the private hospitals but to counsel them to work along with the government during this COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they have also received 16 complaints related to insurance covers, and a special team will look into that. Meanwhile the Telangana government on August 3 revoked COVID-19 treatment permission allotted to a Hyderabad-based private hospital's Virinchi and Deccan on charges of inappropriate and surplus billing, after several complaints were filed against these two hospitals.

Telanagna government had provided a toll free number for the public to register their grievances about private hospitals violating COVID-19 treatment guidelines by dialing 104 or leave a WhatsApp message on 9154170960.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,982 COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 79,495 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 627 with 12 fatalities being reported today. A total of 55,999 patients were completely cured from the virus till date. Currently, there are 22,869 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state.