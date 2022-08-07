Telangana: 10 Lakh New Pensions For Those Above 57 Years, Says KCR

Ten lakh new beneficiaries are going to add to the list of those pensioners who are getting the pensions. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that 10 lakh new pensions will be given to all those aged above 57 in the state from August 15. Currently, a total of 36 lakh people are getting pensions and another 10 lakh will be added. KCR asserted that 46 lakh pensioners will receive new pension cards enabled with bar codes.

The Chief Minister stated that an Aasara pension of Rs 2,016 per month will be provided to dialysis patients. This will be in addition to the patients receiving free services. He said that few decisions have to be taken on humanitarian grounds.

Telangana state government earned and spent Rs 1.90 lakh crore during the last financial year, said KCR, and further added that the Centrally-Sponsored Schemes' total share of the Rs 1.90 lakh crore was only around Rs 5,000 crore.