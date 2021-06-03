Telangana: Special Vaccination Drive For Cab Drivers From June 3: Check Details

Telangana government has announced the vaccination programme to cab drivers, autorickshaw and maxi cab drivers in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits from June 3.

The drivers will be administered the vaccine under the special drive conducted by the Transport Department of the state.

The officials said that the drive will from 10 AM and continue till 4 PM at around 10 centres in the city. They further said that more details about registration will be available on https://tgtransport.net/TGCFSTONLINE/OnlineTransactions/VaccineRegistrationNew.aspx

The eligible drivers can enrol themselves as beneficiaries on the spot and get vaccinated.