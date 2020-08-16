HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that more rains in the next three days would hit several parts of Telangana till Tuesday, under the influence of cyclonic circulation coupled with low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal, South Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

Light to moderate showers and thunderstorms are expected to cross the state, Meteorological Department officials said. Most of the places in Telangana are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, the IMD said. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in one or two places today. It said that a low pressure area is likely to form in the North Bay region on August 19.

The IMD weather report said that Hyderabad city is expected to have a cloudy sky with moderate rain until Monday. Rain or thundershowers would likely hit the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hyderabad had received 18.5 mm rainfall from August 6 to 12, according to the IMD.

Due to this heavy rains lashing out Hyderabad over the last three days, several areas in the city have been flooded. A high alert has been sounded in many areas of Telangana, and the state government has declared over 600 buildings vulnerable in Hyderabad. Officials issued high alert over the possibility of floods across the state.

As heavy rains lashed Warangal city, three teams from GHMC Disaster Response Force (DRF) went to Warangal to carry out rescue and relief operations. Heavy rains is expected in various districts, including Adilabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem,Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda.



Hyderabad's iconic Hussain Sagar continues to be flooded and the water level has reached 513.64 meters with rainfall. Authorities are monitoring the flood situation every 24 hours. Monsoon Emergency, DRF teams are constantly monitoring the situation due to heavy rains in the city. GHMC had also alerted field officers over any possible threat.