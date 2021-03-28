Teenmar Mallanna's Sensational Comments On KTR Over Unemployment in Telangana

Teenmar Mallanna lashed out at TRS Working President and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. He was reacting to the news of an unemployed youth who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Kakatiya University. He made sensational comments against KTR. He said that KTR should be hanged immediately. The victim has been identified as Sunil.

Mallanna visited Sunil who is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Hanamkonda. He expressed anguish over KTR and said that he should be publicly hanged in Hanamkonda Chowrastha. He criticized KCR and said that he should be removed from the CM's post, only then the unemployed youth will get jobs.

Bondu Sunil, an unemployed youth and a resident of Tejawat Ramsingh Thanda in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district, attempted suicide. He rued that although Telangana state was formed seven years ago, no job notification has been released so far. Sunil released a selfie video saying that the government had failed to fill vacancies in the state and students were struggling to find jobs. He asked the students not to spare KCR.

Teenmar Mallanna visited the hospital and consoled Sunil and demanded that he be given better treatment at a private hospital.