Teenmaar Mallanna in Trouble For Derogatory Comments Against Astrologer

A case was registered against journalist Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna on charges of making derogatory comments against astrologer Lakshmikant Sharma Swamiji by the Chilkalguda Police. A case of threatening and offensive remarks was booked and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the actual truth behind it.

Teenmaar Mallanna who recently contested as an Independent candidate in the Graduates MLC polls tasted defeat. On his YouTube channel, he allegedly made derogatory comments on Lakshmikant Sharma Swamiji. The followers of Sharma who didn't like the way Mallanna spoke about the astrologer, staged a protest at various places in the city condemning the allegations.

In the beginning, Naveen worked as a presenter of a satirical news bulletin "Teenmaar News" on the V6 news channel during the Telangana agitation. He constantly criticises the way the TRS government is working and passes comments on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao through his YouTube channel. He always points out that the political power was confined to only a few sections.