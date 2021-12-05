Teenmaar Mallanna To Join BJP On December 7

Popular political activist and journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna is going to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 7 in Delhi.

On the occasion, he thanked JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders. According to the reports, Mallanna is going to join the Saffron party in the presence of JP Nadda.

Arvind Dharmapuri said that Teenmaar Mallanna is going to join the party soon. He said that Mallanna is joining the party as he has immense faith in Narendra Modi's leadership.

It is all known knowledge that Teenmar Mallanna was arrested by Chilkalguda police on the charge of extortion after Lakshmikanth Sharma, a spiritual leader alleged that Mallanna demanded money. Telangana High Court on Monday granted bail to Teenmaar Mallanna after spending nine weeks in jail in different cases.

It is all known knowledge that BJP government supported Teenmaar Mallanna when he was in jail.