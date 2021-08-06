Teenmaar Mallanna Back From Police Station After Inquiry

Journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, the founder of Q News channel appeared at Chilakaluguda police station on Thursday. Police on Tuesday issued notices to Teenmaar Mallanna.

Teenmaar Mallanna visited the police station on Thursday at 11 am and he was interrogated for nearly five years. According to the reports, police have asked him various questions in different angles.

He was ordered to appear before the police again on Sunday. On April 22, 2021, Sannidanam Laxmikant Sharma who runs Maruti Astrology Centre in Sitaphalmandi, approached the Chilakaluguda police alleging that he had been blackmailed by Teenmaar Mallanna and asked for money.

A team including Chilakalguda Inspector Naresh and Detective Inspector Sanjay Kumar, led by Mahankali ACP Ramesh, questioned Teenmaar Mallanna on Thursday. After the interrogation, Teenmar Mallanna speaking with the reporters said that he would cooperate with the police and had faith in the court. He further added that all these developments are the result of a conspiracy plotted against him by the government.

On Tuesday evening, the Hyderabad cyber crime police raided the office of Q News located in Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Different cases under the sections 67 IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 417 (Punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against Teenmaar Mallanna.