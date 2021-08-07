Teenmaar Mallanna Approaches Court Alleging Police Harassment In The Name Of Investigation

Teenmaar Mallanna had approached the court alleging that the police have been harassing him in the name of investigation. He has filed a petition in the high court seeking an order not to call him for an inquiry. In the petition, he said that that he was harassed by the police in the name of investigation and it was against the constitution.

He urged the court to issue orders not to call him for trial and requested to conduct an investigation online.

Recently, a female journalist lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police alleging that Teenmar Mallanna raised obligatory comments against her. The case was registered against him after she approached the cybercrime police alleging that Q News had broadcast objectionable news by showing photos of her with former bureau chief Praveen. A couple of days ago, police conducted raids on the Q News Channel office and seized hard disks and computers.

On the other hand, Swamiji Lakshmi Kant Sharma also lodged a complaint against Teenmar Mallanna in Chilakaluguda Police Station alleging that Teenmaar Mallanna has been harassing him for the money. Teenmaar Mallanna was interrogated for nearly five hours on Wednesday.