Teen Drowns In Quarry Pit In Rangareddy District

In a very tragic incident, a 16-year-old teen died after accidentally falling into a quarry pit in Inmulnarva village, Kothur Mandal of the Rangareddy district on Sunday but the incident came to light late. The deceased was identified as Chandu. According to the reports, the incident took place three days ago.

It is said that Chandu suddenly slipped into a quarry pit that was left open. Following the incident, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in from Hyderabad to the Rangareddy district for the rescue operation.

The NDRF team is sending the water out through bore motors and on the other hand, they are searching for the dead body of the teen. The officials said that action would be taken after an inquiry into the incident and the senior officials are monitoring the rescue work. A pall of gloom descends on Inmulnarva village.

