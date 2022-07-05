Hyderabad: Former MLA and TRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy on Tuesday levelled serious allegations of land grabbing against the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and said she is encouraging encroachment of lands in Meerpet locality. He staged a protest in Meerpet and accused the state minister of ignoring the development in the locality.

It may be noted here that both the TRS leaders have had differences for quite some time. Teegala said under Sabitha’s watch land grabbers are encroaching upon schools and even water bodies and she is reportedly not doing anything to prevent it.

Former legislator Teegala warned that he will take up the matter of state minister with the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and will even go on a relay hunger strike if Sabitha Indra Reddy failed to stop the encroachment of lands in Meerpet area.

