TEDxHyderabad Holds ‘Rising’ Talks in co-Covid Times

Hyderabad: Alluding to the proverbial phoenix, TEDxHyderabad held its ‘Rising’ talk programme on Sunday. The theme of its 7th edition this year was ‘Rising’ as the organisers wanted to highlight the spirit of rising through difficulties especially when the world is limping back to normalcy in the post-Covid era.

This year, TEDxHyderabad had brought in an inspiring lineup of speakers from diverse fields. The event was attended by more than 1,500 people who were left inspired through stories as diverse as the speakers lineup. Through engaging talks, the speakers told stories of kindness, determination, humanity, innovation and above all the zeal to find opportunity in the middle of difficulty, as the famous scientist Albert Einstein stated.

The one-day event saw 13 eminent speakers sharing their experiences and reminding ourselves and others to be rising constantly to the challenge, against all odds, under the theme ‘Rising’.

“This year, we wanted to focus on how the world rose from the pandemic like a Phoenix, as the legend goes. We picked 13 speakers who could speak on the concept of ‘Rising’ through personal experiences,” said Viiveck Verma, Curator and Licensee, TEDxHyderabad.

The eminent speakers who told powerful stories on the TEDxHyderabad stage on Sunday include Emmanuel Raju, Director of The Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research (COPE). Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, renowned cancer surgeon, Sabu Cyril, art director, Dr Vyshnavie Sainath, award-winning artist with expertise in Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi and Contemporary dance, Nirali Bhatia, cyber psychology specialist, Ritesh Bhatia, cybercrime investigator, Abhay Deshpande, serial entrepreneur and visionary, Shirin Merchant, expert canine behaviourist and trainer, Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), an Indian Air Force veteran by training, a wheelchair cricketer by passion and a marathoner by choice, Parvinder Singh, musician, dancer, activist and experimental instrument maker, Tinkesh Kaushik, athlete, swimmer, paracyclist and marathoner, and R Sridhar, a left-arm spinner, and Jocelyn Craugh Zuckerman, award winning writers, editor and journalist.