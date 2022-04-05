Lakshmipathy, a key accused in the drugs case, who was on the run for a week was arrested by the police on Tuesday. The drug peddler was arrested in Andhra Pradesh and later handed over to the Hyderabad police. He was also an accused in the BTech student death case.

Last week the death of a B.Tech student due to drug overdose attracted a lot of media attention and after the student’s death the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) expedited the investigation into the case.

During the preliminary probe, the police found that drug peddler Lakshmipathy had a huge network in Hyderabad and the drugs were being transported from Goa to Hyderabad. He was selling a litre of hash oil for Rs 6 lakhs. According to reports, the main accused was supplying drugs to software employees and engineering students. The drug peddler was targeting the software employees through social media platforms such as Snapchat, Telegram and Instagram, the police said.