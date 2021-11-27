Tech Mahindra University In Hyderabad Closed After 30 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Nearly 30 students, faculty, and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days at Mahindra University. According to the reports, the management of Mahindra University has tested about 1700 people including 1400 students on the campus. Out of them, thirty people tested positive for COVID-19. The management announced that they have decided to close the campus for a few days.

A student said that "They have closed the hostels and asked the students to go home and take the classes online. We are told that the remainder of the semester will be held online." The online classes are going to start on Monday.

It is all known knowledge that the number of coronavirus cases are increasing. After SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad reported cases, they have closed the campus and now the University, backed by Tech Mahindra’s Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI) subsidiary also closed the campus.

According to the reports, all the second, third and fourth-year students have received two doses of vaccination, some of the first-year students who have joined might not have got the two doses of vaccine.