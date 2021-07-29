TECC Director General Ben Wang Meets KTR

A team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) Chennai, headed by Director General, Ben Wang met Minister KTR at Pragathi Bhavan today. The economic and trade cooperation between Telangana and Taipei was discussed during the meeting.

Minister KTR spoke about Telangana’s unique TS-iPASS Bill which bestows upon the investor the right to get time bound clearances to start their businesses. The delegation was presented with the recently launched Pink Book and the minister explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Director General Ben Wang appreciated the various steps initiated by the government of Telangana to improve the Ease of Doing business in the state and congratulated the state for being amongst the best in the country. He assured the minister of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organizations in Taiwan in Electronics, EV, and other tech domains which would be followed by a Physical event in Taipei when the travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic are relaxed.

Minister KTR while extending full support said, “ We can jointly work with industry and Trade organizations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan Specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring more Taiwanese investments into the state ”.

Principal Secretary ITE&C, Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan said, “We appreciate their gesture of undertaking travel in such a restrictive post pandemic environment.”

“Apart from actively working on economic and trade fronts, we would also work on improving cultural ties and try to initiate some student exchange programs between the universities in Taipei and the universities in Telangana. The startup ecosystem of Telangana with institutions like T-Hub and T-Works can also look for collaborations with companies in Taipei. ” He added

The joint delegation of TECC, TAITRA and Invest India was first received by Director Electronics, EV, and ESS Sujai Karampuri who took them through a presentation on Telangana’s business friendly policies. The team from Invest India facilitated the meeting between TECC and the Government of Telangana.

“We are touched by the hospitality and the people of Hyderabad,” said the Director Mrs. Susan Cheng towards the end of the meeting. Ben Wang insisted on the need to do things differently to achieve greater outcomes in economic and cultural cooperation.