Tearful Farewell to Nizamabad Girl Poojitha Who Died in Canada

The cause of death of Nizamabad girl Pujitha Reddy, who was thought to have died accidentally in Canada, has been ascertained.

The body of the student was brought to her hometown by her brother and the last rites were performed on Monday. However, the family members revealed that she died of a heart attack.

Poojita Reddy belonged to Malkapur village of Nizamabad Rural Mandal. Her father, Venkata Reddy, was Malkapur deputy-sarpanch. The eldest son settled in Canada. Poojita Reddy (24) completed BDS at a private medical college in Khammam and went to Canada on January 26 this year for PG. Poojita stayed at her elder brother's house for a week and then joined the university hostel with her friends.

However, she is said to have suffered a heart attack after she suddenly collapsed in her hostel room. Friends and staff rushed her to the hospital. She passed away while undergoing treatment. A pall of gloom descended on her village, where her neighbours bid a tearful adieu to the departed soul.