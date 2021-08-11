HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader from Alagadda region in Rayalaseema who is currently embroiled in the Bowenpally kidnap case, on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police that a Bowenpally police team had illegally entered her house and took certain important property documents from there in her absence.

Interestingly she filed the complaint at the KPHB Police Station a month after the incident. She alleged that in the first week of July, the police had broken the window panes, trespassed her house, and forcibly took certain land documents from there. Akhila Priya stated in her complaint that she was not at home at the time of the incident. KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana said that they are inquiring into the complaint.

It may be recollected that in January, Bhuma Akhilapriya and her husband were arrested for kidnapping a former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers ( who are close to KCR) at Bowenpally in relation to a land dispute over the ownership of 25 acres of prime land in Survey No.80 of Hafeezpet, Rangareddy district.

The sensational case led to series of twists and turns where Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram and brother Jagat Vikhyat Reddy were also accused of submitting a fake Covid positive report to the court. Bhargav Ram is currently absconding in the case.

Meanwhile, all is not well within the family.Akhila Priya is facing a crisis in her political career and on the family front. One on hand as her supporters are slowly moving away from her, reports say that her younger brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy seems to have split with his sister Akhila and brother-in-law Bhargav Ram and is making his own plans to enter politics.

