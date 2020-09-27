TRS Poaches BJP Corporators In Nizamabad

The TRS appears determined to show its bête noire in Nizamabad – Aravind Dharmapuri – his place. The party, which is piqued by the aggressive politics of the BjP MP, wants to teach him a lesson. The party is unable to forget the defeat that he has handed out during the municipal corporation elections.

In the civic body elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 28 corporators. The MIM got 16, while the TRS had to remain contented with the third position with just 13 corporators. Though the TRS aligned with the MIM to deny the BJP the mayor’s post, the BJP gained moral ground and made TRS inconsequential.

Unable to bear this insult, the TRS is now trying to lure BJP corporators. Four corporators have already been lured into the TRS, while one more joined on Saturday. If sources are to be believed, another 5 corporators are waiting for the right time to leave the BJP. This is going to be a big blow for the BJP.

Another aim is to ensure a massive majority for KCR’s daughter Kavitha in the local body elections. Kavitha already has an unassailable majority, the TRS is not content with it. It wants to decimate the BJP, which is making its presence felt. It remains to be seen how Aravind manages to stem the tide.