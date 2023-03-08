TCS Conferred with Telangana State Industry Award for Excellence in IT

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been conferred with the Telangana State Industry Award 2022 for Excellence in Information Technology by the Government of Telangana for the Company’s all-round performance in the State.

Minister for Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, KTR presented the award to TCS for promoting growth, employment, investments in talent development and its CSR initiatives in the region.

V Rajanna, Senior Vice President, Tata Consultancy Services, received the award for the Company from the Hon’ble Minister Shri KTR Rao at the felicitation function held in Hyderabad today.

“Tata Consultancy Services has over 90,000 employees in Hyderabad and our staff numbers keep on growing due to the talent available in the State. With a sound business eco-system, and required support from the State government, TCS serves its multiple key markets and industries from the Hyderabad centre,” said Mr V Rajanna, Senior VP, TCS.