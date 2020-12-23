TB-Hit Senior Citizen Left To Die In Bobbala Cheruvu In Bhupalpally

A senior citizen who was afflicted with tuberculosis was left to die near Bobbala Cheruvu in the outskirts of Bhupalaplly town on Tuesday. Nothing is known about who had committed such an in human act. Locals who were passing by heard someone moaning in the bushes near the lake. Upon verifying, they found the old man lying in the bushes.

They informed Shyam Prasad, the founder of Amruta Varshini, a voluntary organisation about this. Shyam Prasad immediately took him in an ambulance to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

The man who was identified as Edulapuram Venkat Narayana (90) from Kasimpally village in Bhupalpally mandal of the district. The man was a traditional drumbeater and after aging, he started begging and living off the alms given by the locals in the town since the past few years. He had no family and was staying alone in a temple. Sources say that the locals dumped him a few days ago after getting to know that he had tuberculosis.