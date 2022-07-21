TASK Inks 26 New MoUs And Renews 27 Existing Partnerships

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) forges new partnerships with 26 organisations while renewing partnerships with 26 organisations to launch a plethora of courses for the students of Telangana impacting 150,000 Students, in the presence of Hon. Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Shri KT Rama Rao Garu; Principal Secretary IT E&C, Industries & Commerce & Vice Chairman TASK; Former Indian Capitan Krishnamachari Srikanth.

The companies with whom MoU were exchanged include 24/7.ai; 360DigiTMG, Bharat Forge & Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems; CSS Corp; Hetero; Premier Energies, L&THMRL, HYSEA, Infosys Springboard; Celonis; InnoHat Systems; Nagarro; PGK Technologies; QETCI; Vahan; Vidal NDT; Tap Academy; Monster; The Designers Class; ISTD; Rubicon, Resolute, TEPL (Tally); MyStartup TV, Head Held High, UIPath and IOCL

Shri K.T. Rama Rao Garu, Hon’ble Minister for IT and Industries was the Chief Guest for the event and said “I am happy that TASK has once again partnered with the best organisations from their respective fields. I wish them all the best and urge students to use the opportunity to their best benefit.

Speaking at the occasion, the CEO TASK, Shrikant Sinha said “TASK is dedicated to empowering students with the latest technologies from the top multinational organisations. With these partnerships, we will be able to provide more courses in emerging technologies, design courses, core engineering subjects, provide more internship & placement opportunities and make the students of Telangana more suitable resources for the industry. Some of these partnerships will train the faculty as well, so that they can transfer the knowledge to hundreds of students. I request all the colleges registered with us to exploit make use of these opportunities to the fullest.”

The leadership of the partner companies were present for the launch and they expressed their enthusiasm in offering the courses and being of benefit to the students of Telangana.

The details of the programs offers under the MoU are as follows:

24/7.ai – FDP, Certification for Faculty, so as to launch programs for BPO in tier-II & tier-III towns and cities. Have recruited 500+ TASK registered students for the current year.

360DigiTMG – FDP in AI/ML and emerging technologies – 500+ Faculty to be trained.

CSS Corp – Internship converting to jobs with CCS and their partners – 750 students to undergo this program.

Celonis – Probono training modules – 5000+ students to benefit.

End-Now & Cyber Peace Foundations – Cyber Wellness, Cyber security & Hackathons – 10,000 students to be inducted.

The Designer Class – To provide skilling in creative fields - Fashion & Textile design, Jewelry design; Interior design & photography.

Head Held High – Program partner for i4TS (Samajika Aavishkaranalu Saralmaina Jeevithaniki) expected to impact 20,000 budding social & rural entrepreneurs across Telangana

Hetero – A pharma company providing support for technical training, FDP’s, Industry visits, skilling students & placements – expected to impact 1000 students.

HYSEA – A long term partner of TASK providing WINTalk Series (What Industries Need – Focused on Jobs); Curriculum Mastermind (curriculum revamp program) & Faculty Immersive program (Faculty Industry Internship) -2000 faculty members to be impacted.

Infosys Springboard – provides platform and content for Students as well as Faculty Members. The content on Infosys Springboard will also be the base for the HYSEA Faculty Immersive program.

Nagarro and InnoHat Systems, – FDP’s & hackathons and Upskill college students in the area of RPA and Block chain & other Distributed Ledger Technologies. – 5000 students to be impacted.

ISTD – Indian Society for Training & Development – over 20,000+ experienced members to provide mentorship & personality development programs across Telangana – 30,000 students.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited – ‘First Day First Hour’ productivity program in core engineering subjects including an internship – 1000 students to be part of this program.

PGK – C2Hire a platform for rural hiring & emerging technologies skilling modules for 5000 students.

Premier Energies – Skilling, Internships & Placements in Solar Technologies – 1000 students to be impacted

QETCI – Quantum Ecosystem Technology Council of India – FDP’s on Quantum Computing, Student awareness programs and hackaton’s on quantum computing solutions.

MyStartup TV – First OTT platform for Startups. Media & OTT partner for TASK.

Resolute LCGC – IPR awareness, internship and career opportunities. Industry visits in parent organization.

Rubicon – Pilot of 500 in 3 districts to be scaled to 10,000 students this year. Self-awareness, Personality development & communication modules.

TEPL – Tally accounting certification for commerce & management students – 1000 students to be impacted.

TAP Academy – 75 hrs & 150 hrs of online probono content & training. – 5000 students to be impacted

Vahan & Vidal NDT – Core engineering skills training, internships & certification courses – impacting 40,000 students across Telangana.

AA Edutech – English & career development training – 10,000 students to be impacted.

Kalyani Bharat Forge & Kalyani Rafael Advanced systems – High end technologies internships in RF, Microwave, Optics & DSP for Core engineering including electronics.

Access Health - NHM (National Health Mission) program for TVVP – reskilling and upskilling for Front line health workers – 2000 employees to be trained.

IOCL – CSR program for Paradip – Hyderabad pipeline villages unemployed youth trained as GDA’s.