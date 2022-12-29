Task Force Raids Hostel in Banjara Hills, MDMA, Cocaine Seized

The state task force of the prohibition and excise team raided a hostel in Banjara Hills on Wednesday and arrested a person and recovered 48 grams of MDMA and 25 grams of cocaine from him.

The police said the accused, Hari Sateesh, of Vijayawada, had procured the drugs from a Yemen national in Bengaluru and was planning on selling them for Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000 per gram in the city for New Year celebrations.

N. Anji Reddy, excise superintendent, who led the raid, said that they were tipped off about the narcotics.

“It was revealed during inquiry that a drug peddler Abdurabu alias Abdu, a Yemen national, who has three drug cases pending against him in Hyderabad, had shifted his base to Bengaluru. He has been sending MDMA and cocaine through his agents and conducting business through his old customers,” he said.

“So far, we have identified 11 consumers who had purchased the drugs from Abdu through his agents and they will be named as accused in this case as well,” Reddy said.

Sateesh was remanded to judicial custody after being arrested by the Ameerpet excise station house officer.

