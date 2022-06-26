Tarun Chugh Says, It's Time For KCR To Say Goodbye

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Telangana state in charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not going to make a comeback in the next assembly elections. He said that the saffron party is putting all its efforts to make its presence felt ahead of assembly polls next year in Telangana.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a public gathering on July 3 after the conclusion of the two-day BJP national executive meeting. The public meeting will be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

Chug further added that PM Modi's speech at the public meeting would mark a new beginning in the state and it is the beginning of a change and beginning formation of the BJP government in Telangana.

BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Hyderabad on July 1. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and other senior leaders would attend the meeting in Hyderabad.

Chug said that massive arrangements were being made for the meeting.

"Anti-sabotage precautions, along with access control, constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law and order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPG’s Blue Book," the commissioner said.

