Tanzania National Caught Sneaking in Drug Laden Capsules into Hyderabad at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad unit, arrested a 50-year-old Tanzanian travelling from Johannesburg to Hyderabad via Abu Dhabi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and recovered 1,389 grams of heroin in the form of 108 capsules that he had ingested for smuggling from him.

The cocaine is worth around Rs 11.53 crore in the international grey market, officials said. This is one of the largest seizures of heroin in Hyderabad in recent times by DRI. A case has been registered against a Tanzanian national under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and investigating it, the officials said.

The capsules, covered with transparent adhesive tape, were cut open and the heroin recovered. The officials suspect that this Tanzanian national has links with the international carriers as this is the second such case of drug capsules ingested for smuggling in recent times.

