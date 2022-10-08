Tantrik Advice Prompted KCR to Rename TRS as BRS, Claims BJP

Hyderabad: Slamming the TRS move to foray into national politics, the Central and Telangana BJP leaders have claimed the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renamed the 21-year-old regional party’s name as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) because some ‘Tantrik’ advised him so.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday criticised the renaming of TRS to BRS and said the new party is ‘doomed to fail’. She said KCR had stopped attending to work at the state Secretariat on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists.

“Now has changed the party's name to BRS on Tantrik's advice. After failing and betraying the people of Telangana and the Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail,” Sitharaman told ANI.

Tantrik told KCR that women Ministers will bring bad luck, so he didn't appoint them in Cabinet

Tantrik told KCR that women Ministers will bring bad luck, so he didn't appoint them in Cabinet

- Union Minister @nsitharaman This is Shameful and disrespect towards all Women

Echoing the same words, the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the state chief minister believes in black magic and a black cat is sacrificed every three months at his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“Some time ago a person who worked in his farmhouse died suddenly and there were rumors that the death was due to a human sacrifice ritual,” the BJP leader said.

