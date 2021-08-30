Tank Bund's Necklace Road Turns Hyderabad's Marine Drive On Sunday

Following the request of a netizen, Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao asked Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to issue orders to make Tank Bund a no-traffic zone for five hours on Sunday. Traffic had been blocked and motorists were diverted to alternate routes. People visiting Tank Bund enjoyed the spectacular evening and had lots of funs. The two-kilometre stretch was filled with people enjoying.

KTR took to his Twitter and shared a video with the caption, "Glad Hyderabadis welcomed a new look & traffic free tank bund initiative that was piloted today." In the video, one could see people enjoying Tank Bund. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Glad Hyderabadis welcomed a new look & traffic free tank bund initiative that was piloted today 😊 pic.twitter.com/nsc40hK4P8 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 29, 2021

Arvind Kumar also took to his Twitter and shared a few pics with the caption, "We had recently renovated and the sheer enjoyment and relaxed ways of families is worth all the effort." Here is the tweet.

#TankBund - vehicle free Sunday evenings as advised by Minister @KTRTRS

We had recently renovated and the sheer enjoyment and relaxed ways of families is worth all the effort pic.twitter.com/fyS2kPDjNI — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 29, 2021

Vehicles coming from Liberty towards Tank Bund were diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Talli bridge and Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from the Telugu Talli towards Tank Bund had been diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty, Himayatnagar. Parking places for vehicles heading from Ambedkar Statue towards the Tank Bund are from Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi.