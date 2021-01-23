Tank Bund Beautification Reaches Final Stages

MA&UD Minister KTR’s vision on the beautification of Hyderabad is turning into a reality. The transformation of Tank Bund road stand as a testimony.

Tank Bund has been Hyderabad’s oldest hangout place for people of all walks of life. Considering its strategic location and natural beauty, the Tank Bund Road makes up for the most important and safe urban zone for families to spend their leisure time.

The HMDA has taken up beautification works on either side of the Tank Bund Road to elevate its look and create facilities for the citizens. As a part of the works, HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths and has set up specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to bring more glory to the historic Tank Bund. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lightings are being set up to bring more attraction to the place.

The cables are run through Electrical cable ducts to leave the pavement undisturbed or dug in the future. The loose ends are being capped to prevent the cables from hanging outside.

To avoid stagnation problem, a proper drain system has been created for the smooth flow of stormwater.