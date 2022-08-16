Tammineni Veerabhadram's Brother Behind Death Of Krishnaiah, Alleges His Wife

TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah's wife alleges that the brother of Tammineni Veerabhadram was behind the murder of her husband. Tammineni Mangatayamma said that Koteshwar Rao, the brother of Veerabhadram conspired the murder of Tammineni Krishnaiah. She said that those who have killed her husband should be punished. She further stated that they murdered her husband as they were unable to face him on the political front.

Tammineni Krishnaiah was hacked to death by some unidentified persons on August 15. Tammineni Krishnaiah, an aide of former minister and TRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao was reportedly attacked by some persons with hunting sickles when he was going to Teldarupalli in an auto.

Tammineni Krishnaiah's daughter speaking to a media house said that the family suspects CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and his brother Tammineni Koteswara Rao were behind the death of her father and further alleged that "They would threaten people who would associate themselves with my father, they would encroach on people’s lands, do injustice to them. My father would help them out. Everyone warned him to be careful, that they would hurt him."

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

