Tammineni Krishnaiah Murder Case: Police Raids TRS Leader's House

Police has expedited probe into Tammineni Krishnaih's murder case. As part of the investigation, the police conducted raids on one of TRS leader's houses.

Here are the details of the accused in the case.

A1 Tammineni Koteswara Rao is on the run

A2 Ramzan has been arrested

A3 Jakkampudi Krishna is on the run

A4 Ganji Krishna Swamy was arrested

A5 Nukala Lingaiah was arrested

A6 Bodapatla Sreenu was arrested

A7 Nageswara Rao was also arrested - He is a Teldharpalli Grampanchayati worker

A8 Yellampally Nagayya was arrested. He is a businessman and is one of the main followers of Koteswara Rao.

A murder case was filed against Nukala Lingaiah and Gajji Krishna Swamy. It is said that Tammineni was attacked by one Mohammad Mahaboob with knives in the past.