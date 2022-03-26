Primitive tribals of Chenchu clan welcomed Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she ventured deep into the Nallamala forest in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday. The habitants extended a rousing welcome to the Governor as per their tradition.

As per the press release from Raj Bhavan, the Governor took the arduous journey of 15 km in the thick forest traversing the rough terrain to reach Appapur habitation in Lingala mandal to visit and interact with the Chenchu clan members.

Handed over the two-wheeler ambulances for the benefit of remote tribal habitations in inaccessible deep forest areas of Appapur & Bourapur. These two-wheeler ambulances will help to reach fast to hospitals through the narrow roads & will help avoid delays in medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/DPQmoNo954 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 26, 2022

Soundararajan interacted with the tribals in their huts and visited a nearby makeshift temple where she offered prayers and received blessings from the priest. She travelled into the deep forest to review the progress on a pilot project initiated by her in Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations. She had initiated a project to improve the nutritional status of primitive tribal groups in these areas.

On this occasion, Soundararajan handed over two two-wheeler ambulances to one each to Appapur and Bourapur to help them to shift the patients in case of emergency. Touched by the Chencus humbleness, the Governor said this visit will be permanently etched in her memory.