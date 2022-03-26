Tamilisai Soundararajan Visits Chenchu Tribals in Nagarkurnool

Mar 26, 2022, 21:25 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is being greeted by Chenchus in their traditional style in Nallamala forest. (Via Twitter @DrTamilisaiGuv ) - Sakshi Post

Primitive tribals of Chenchu clan welcomed Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she ventured deep into the Nallamala forest in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday. The habitants extended a rousing welcome to the Governor as per their tradition. 

As per the press release from Raj Bhavan, the Governor took the arduous journey of 15 km in the thick forest traversing the rough terrain to reach Appapur habitation in Lingala mandal to visit and interact with the Chenchu clan members. 

Soundararajan interacted with the tribals in their huts and visited a nearby makeshift temple where she offered prayers and received blessings from the priest. She travelled into the deep forest to review the progress on a pilot project initiated by her in Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations. She had initiated a project to improve the nutritional status of primitive tribal groups in these areas. 

On this occasion, Soundararajan handed over two two-wheeler ambulances to one each to Appapur and Bourapur to help them to shift the patients in case of emergency. Touched by the Chencus humbleness, the Governor said this visit will be permanently etched in her memory. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana governor
Tamilisai Soundararajan
nallamala forest
Chenchu tribes
Advertisement
Back to Top