Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand CMs To Attend Telangana New Secretariat Inauguration

Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Hemanth Soren and BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar are attending the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed Telangana secretariat.

Telangana Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly-constructed Telangana Secretariat on February 17 on the occasion of his birthday. The CM named the new Secretariat after Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, in September 2022.

