Actress Tamannaah’s bouncers attacked media representatives who were invited to cover her promotional event of her upcoming OTT film Babli Bouncer at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

New is that the media representatives were called for the event held at Annapurna Studios and a group of media representatives including photojournalists had come into a designated area on the first floor. Some of them were let in and the doors were closed and a group of media personnel was not allowed inside when they requested a video byte. When they asked the bouncers to be let in, they refused, leading to a mild scuffle, and Tammannah’s bouncers are reported to have assaulted two photojournalists in the melee that ensued. Angered over the bouncers' behavior the journalists also started arguing with the bouncers and at a point in time, one of them lifted a dustbin and was almost going to hurl it at the journalists. Meanwhile, her PR team intervened and tried to pacify them.

This resulted in a slight controversy as the director Madhur Bhandarkar and Tammannah were present at the time of the attack. It is reported that a few of the media representatives were planning to file a police complaint against the bouncers. Whether the issue has been resolved is yet to be known.

Tamannaah who has had several successful films both in Telugu and Tamil forayed into the OTT platform with the Telugu web series 11th Hour and another thriller series named November Story. Interestingly she was named amongst the top 10 most popular Indian actors on Over-the-top media service on 2021.

Babli Bouncer marks Tamannaah’s first film to be released on the OTT platform. A Hindi-language comedy-drama film the comedy film is directed by National Award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar. Babli Bouncer also features Abhishek Bajaj , Sahil Vaid, Saanand Verma, and Saurabh Shukla among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vineet Jain and Star Studios and co-produced by Amrita Pandey , Babli Bouncer is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022, in three different Indian languages; Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

