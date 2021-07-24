Talasani Unveils Special Song For KTR Birthday

On July 24, The TRS working president and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, celebrates his birthday.

On the occasion of his birthday, TRS youth leader Talasani Sai Kiran, son of Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, came up with a special song- KTR Leader.

The song details all the development works and also the welfare schemes of TRS Government under the headship of CM KCR and his son KTR.

KTR has huge following among youth and the last portions of the song show the same. The song is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar who also sung it alongside Anu Subbaiah, Gowthami Ashok and Aarthi Govindharajan.

Concept and production are by Abhishek Pictures, while cinematography and choreography are by Shyam Tummalapalli and Aata Sundeep respectively.