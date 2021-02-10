Talasani Srinivas Yadav To Offer Gold Sari To Yellamma Pochamma Temple in Balkampet On KCR Birthday

HYDERABAD: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said he will be offering a gold sari to Yellamma Pochamma temple at Balkampet in Hyderabad. The gold sari will be presented to the goddess to mark Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday.

Ministers, TRS MLAs and leaders are preparing to celebrate the birthday of CM KCR on a grand scale. On February 17 which happens to be KCR's birthday, some special events are being planned by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders. As part of this, a sari made of 2.5 kg gold will be offered to the famous Yellamma Pochamma temple in Hyderabad's Balkampet temple.

On February 17, at six o'clock in the morning, there will be a special panchamrutha abhishekam, and at nine o'clock there will be Mrityunjaya Homa, Ayushu Homam and Annaprasada distribution programs held at the temple. He revealed that a sari made of 2.5 kg gold will be offered to the Goddess. He also said that special pujas will be conducted at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple and Secunderabad Ganesh temple to pray for the well being of Telangana CM KCR.