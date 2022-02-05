Talasani Srinivas Not KCR Willl Receive PM Modi During Hyderabad Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Hyderabad on Saturday to inaugurate the 'Statue of Equality'. At around 5 PM, Modi will dedicate the Statue of Equality to the nation. He will spend three hours in Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram at Muchintal and take part in the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham.

Modi will also participate in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). He will visit the campus in Patancheru to launch its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has nominated Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development Minister T Srinivas Yadav to receive and see off Prime Minister Modi during his visit.

It is all known knowledge that KCR was not part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech in 2020.

We all know that KCR criticises Modi and recently he said, "When the election was in Bengal he grew a beard like Tagore, goes to Tamil Nadu, drapes Lungi, Punjab election-wear Pagadi, Manipur Uttarakhand using a local cap for election. What is this?"

Also Read: ​Telangana: First BJP MP In Lok Sabha Janga Reddy No More