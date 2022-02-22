Talasani Reacts To KTR Becoming Next CM If KCR Enters National Politics

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the main aim of the government is to develop the state. In an interview, Talasani said that no one is enemy to them and lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's way of passing comments on the formation of Telangana state is not acceptable. He further stated that Modi might be in stress after knowing that BJP is going to taste defeat in the Uttar Pradesh polls and this could be one of the reasons for him to state such baseless remarks.

He said that all the BJP leaders are criticising Telangana Chief Minister KCR for unnecessary reasons. He said that it is not correct for BJP leaders to behave in this way. Talsani Srinivas Yadav said that TRS won't join its hands either with BJP or Congress party and the main aim of KCR is formation a Front excluding BJP and Congress. He said that it is not fair to sever ties with Congress as KCR condemned the remarks made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also made it clear that they are not going for early polls and stressed that elections will be held as per the schedule. He further stated that he is having faith in KCR and has got recognition as he was working with commitment.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav reacted to the news of KTR becoming the next Chief Minister of Telangana state as KCR wants to focus on national politics. He said that there is still more time to decide about that. He said that they have an alternative leader ready in the form of KTR. He clarified that KCR is not having any differences with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Due to KCR's health issues, he didn't participate in Modi's visit to Hyderabad. He questioned that why should they give respect to Modi when he is doing injustice to Telangana and is not paying any heed to the requests by them for the development of state.

