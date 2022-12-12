Takeaways From KTR Speech at TIE Global Summit 2022 Hyderabad

Given the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world we live in, innovation is a critical means by which countries can create and sustain competitive advantage and drive inclusive growth. Entrepreneurs create economic value and need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree.

Webster’ Dictionary defines “ecosystem” as the complex of a community of organisms and its environment functioning as an ecological unit. An “innovation ecosystem” is the term used to describe the various players, stakeholders, and community members that are critical for innovation. TiE as an initiative is a success story since its inception in 1992 and a model in creating a nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfill the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs, which may include but not limited to subject matter experts, mentorship, education, tech and product support, global expansion, business network, sources of financing, markets and media exposure, connections to venture capital and private equity investors, working space/club and business partnership all over the world.

We are a startup state and take great pride in having built India’s leading innovation network - T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, TSIC, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies, IMAGE, NICAM. We launched the world’s largest innovation space spread over 2.1 million sq feet on June 28th with T-Hub 2.0 going live. T-Hub has supported over 1100 entrepreneurs in its seven year journey and helped them raise $ 1.9 Bn.

Today it is an honour to be hosting the TGS 2022 in Hyderabad. Hyderabad which a testimony itself of the power of entrepreneurship takes pride to be welcoming all the dignitaries, speakers and guests for the event. As per the Startup Genome Report, Telangana stands in the

Top 10 Cities in the Global Ecosystem in the Affordable Talent,

Top 15 in the Asian Ecosystem for Funding

Top 15 in the Global Ecosystem in the Bang for Buck Category

DPIIT recognized Telangana as the ‘top performer’ for developing a strong start-up ecosystem in the state. Telangana also ranked fourth for performance in the India Innovation Index report released by NITI Aayog.

TodayPaul Graham, the founder of Y Combinator, America’s leading technology startup accelerator, said something about startups that resonated with me: "Make something people want."

We have 6500 + startups in Telangana across 50+ sectors. India’s first space startup in the private sector- SkyRoot- was incubated in T-Hub. Darwinboxbecame an Unicorn earlier this year. Keka, a HR Tech firm secured India’s Largest Series A SaaS Funding With a $57 million raise. Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programs and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe.