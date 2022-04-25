Take Money from TRS But Vote for BJP: Bandi Sanjay in Praja Sangrama Yatra

Mahbubnagar: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of indulging in buying votes. The BJP leader advised the people to take money from the TRS leaders but press the Lotus symbol on the voting machine during polling. He was addressing the people during the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Patherched village of Mahabubnagar district on Sunday

Sanjay said the TRS chief believes that votes of poor people can be bought. “I advise you to accept the money from him. If you do it, there will be a dent in his bank balance or else he will become richer and you will become poorer,” he added.

The BJP president further said, “whatever the money he is distributing in the election it is your money given by PM Modi for different government schemes but he is transferring that money for the elections. Poor people will never sell their vote. Poor people will have honesty and commitment."

Sanjay said the TRS distributed money during Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. They distributed Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for votes. People accepted the money but voted for the BJP. In both these by-elections, the BJP wrested both the seats held by TRS. It may be noted here the state assembly polls in Telangana are slated for next year.