TAFE MASSEY DYNASTAR CONTEST 2023 Eligibilty, Rules

Telangana: TAFE- Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the world’s third largest tractormajor and manufacturer of the globally renowned Massey Ferguson tractors in India,launched the ‘MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest 2023- #SabseBadeAllrounder Ki Talaash’- Season 1 – an online search for farmers, entrepreneurs, startups, students, academicians and any individual or entity with an original and creative ideathat could effectively transforms lives,using the Massey Ferguson DYNATRACK tractor.The winner of the contest will be presented a Massey Ferguson 241 DYNATRACK tractor worth Rs.7.5Lakhs. Besides, the first two runners-up will win an 8-gram gold coin each, the Top 20 shortlisted participants will win gift hampers worth Rs. 5000 each, the first 100 valid earlybird entries will win gift vouchers worth Rs. 500 each and the best 3 social media posts on the contest will win gift vouchers worth Rs. 2000 each.

The contest is open to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, without any entry fee. The participants can upload their contest entry by visiting MasseyFergusonIndia.com/DYNASTAR. Registrationsare open till February 27, 2023.

The contestants can submit their unique and innovative idea in the form of avideo (max 10 minutes) or in text format, along with some basic details in any Indian regional language or English, as a response to the question, ‘What can you do differently with the Massey Ferguson DYNATRACK tractor?’. The idea presented must be practical and feasible. The shortlisted participants will be invited to present a detailed plan on how they will go about achieving their objectives to a distinguished contest jury.

To enter the contest the participants must:

1. Register on the website MasseyFergusonIndia.com/DYNASTAR

2. Answer an easy quiz comprising 4 simple questions about the MF DYNATRACK tractor

3. Submit their basic information along with their contest entry in video or text format, after successful completion of the quiz

The presented idea must highlight, how the unique features and benefits of the DYNATRACKtractor will help them in their business idea, to:

1. Create innovative solutions for farming

2. Ideas for new farming techniques

3. Use implements and applications in a novel manner

4. Use the DYNATRACK for new commercial applications or agriculture

5. Generate additional income

6. Build a new sustainable business

7. Improve the existing business or farming operations

8. Transform the society or environment at large

Thefinalists and winners will be announced on the official Massey Ferguson Indiaand TAFEwebsites, and their officialsocial media pages.

The Top 20 contestants will be shortlisted after critical evaluation bya jury panel, further among which, Top 10 contestants will be the finalists. The Top 10 contestantswill present their ideas to the senior leadership of TAFE,which will select the winner. The jury includes expertsand senior leaders from specialized domains.

With the First Season of MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest 2023, TAFEintends to celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation among the Indian agri and rural entrepreneur community by providing them an opportunity and a platform to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Today, Massey Ferguson is India’s most loved tractor brand with a strong base of over 20 Lakh progressive customers, who have been reshaping the landscape of rural India with the superior technology, unbeatable performance, and unmatched versatility of their Massey Ferguson tractors.

The top-of-the-line Massey Ferguson DYNATRACKfrom TAFE, is a “No-Compromise” premium range of tractors in the 42-50 horsepower category. It offers dynamic performance, sophisticated technology, unmatched utility and versatility, all engineered into a single powerful tractor.The DYNATRACK, with world’s first Extendable Wheelbase offers best of technology for Agriculture, Haulage and Commercial Applications, making it the #SabseBadaAllrounder.