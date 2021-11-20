T-Works, GE Appliances to Give Wings to Telangana Teen Srija's Invention

T-Works, a Government of Telangana company, and GE Appliances, a Haier company, today announced a joint collaboration to convert a grassroots invention, the biopot, into a micro-enterprise generating employment while also contributing to environmental sustainability. This closely follows the unveiling of the bio press machine in September this year by T-Works designed to mass-produce the biopot. The event involved a live demonstration with plant and machinery where volunteers from GE Appliances received hands-on experience of manufacturing biodegradable pots.

T-Works designed and developed a custom-built machine, the biopress, to enable mass manufacturing of biodegradable pots, called biopots, invented by 14 year old Srija . The biopot, made from discarded groundnut shells, is an eco-friendly alternative to the black plastic bags used in nurseries for growing saplings. T-Works worked closely with Srija, and her mentor Augustien who approached T-Works though the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), for productizing her innovation and making it market-ready.

Sujai, CEO T-Works, said “Today is an important day in the journey of our Rural Innovation Development Program. After developing a mechanism to mass produce Srija’s biopots, we are now moving a step closer to setting up an industry based on this idea. This is why T-Works exist, to create impact on the ground. An innovative idea is evolving into an employment generating manufacturing industry. In GE Appliances, a global industry leader and innovator, we have a partner committed to creating and celebrating the culture of innovation. This partnership with GE Appliances is only the beginning of a strong collaboration based on shared values. T-Works will continue to collaborate with corporations, grassroots innovators, and ecosystem partners to translate innovation into impact.”

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has come forward to support the initiative through the CSR route towards setting up a small-scale domestic enterprise for manufacturing the biopots in Gadwal district in Telangana. The funding will be used to set up the required plant and machinery translating into employment opportunities within local rural communities. The collaboration included volunteers from GE Appliances making the biopots using the biopress machinery.