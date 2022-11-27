T-SIG Announces Block Plantation Project by Sai Life Sciences

November 27, 2022, HYDERABAD – The Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), an initiative of the Government of Telangana that inspires corporates to channelize their CSR efforts towards imminent social and environmental causes, today announced a 5-acre Block Plantation project by Sai Life Sciences, one of India’s fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CRO-CDMO) and a part of Telangana’s vibrant life sciences ecosystem.

As part of this project, Sai Life Sciences is supporting a tree plantation drive of 2000 saplings and care for the saplings over a period of two years, to help create new green breathing spaces in Greater Hyderabad. Planted in the open spaces of the Chilkur Reserve Forest, this block plantation project will build a new green belt over an area of 5 acres and ensure the expansion of the city’s green cover, curb pollution, benefit the local community and support the broader environmental goals of combatting climate change.

Close to a hundred employees of Sai Life Sciences, enthusiastically participated in the effort individually planting saplings along with members of the Forest Department, Government of Telangana, taking part in a nature walk guided by the forest department officials, and collectively taking a solemn pledge to protect planet earth.

“As part of T-SIG we are keen to mobilise meaningful CSR projects and initiatives that help us collectively achieve the state’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I would like to thank Sai Life Sciences for their support in this meaningful initiative.” - Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana

“Our credo as a company is to ‘Make it better together’ and this initiative is a shining example of how we do it. We are delighted to have this opportunity of infusing green spaces in our beautiful city, supporting the Government of Telangana in achieving its environmental goals, and above all, strengthening the culture of environmental sensitivity in our teams.” - Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & MD of Sai Life Sciences