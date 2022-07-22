T-HUB Partners With FTCCI To Strengthen Startup Eco System In Telangana

T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, today announced its partnership with the oldest and the most respected industry and trade body of Telangana , The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FTCCI).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO, T-Hub and Anil Agarwal, President FTCCI . The signing took place today at Hyderabad at T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus in the presence of FTCCI office bearers and entrepreneurs from the state of Telangana.

Under this partnership FTCCI, with its vast expertise and experience members and corporate will mentor, handhold and facilitate investments for T-Hub startups

Speaking on the occasion MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO, T-Hub, said: It's indeed a proud moment for us to partner with FTCCI. In the backdrop of the recent Covid pandemic and uncertainty created by Ukraine crisis, the need for self-reliant nation and Atmanirbhar Bharat has become more pronounced. Our partnership with FTCCI will provide our startups the necessary mentorship, market access, and show the ways and means to acquire and expand business.”

“This association is also critical as we need to attract more startup investments into the city and the state by harnessing the experience and expertise FTCCI members provide to our startups,” MSR added.

Anil Agarwal, President FTCCI said “ T-Hub is already a landmark in the city of Hyderabad and in start-up space of India. We at FTCCI will mentor, handhold and provide all assistance and are hopeful to see many unicorn to come out from the T-Hub. Our members have vast experience in different segments and we will use the knowledge to enhance the business prospects of T-Hub start up enterprises and will become the voice of T-Hub not just in Hyderabad but at Telangana districts level too. FTCCI from time to time will represent issues faced by Start-ups with the state and central governments. FTCCI will also facilitate in attracting investments for the starts-ups through its pool of angel investors."