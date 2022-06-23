T-Hub Organises Flame of Entrepreneurship Torch Run in Telangana

T-Hub Organises ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ in Partnership with Telangana Innovation Partners to Celebrate the Spirit of Entrepreneurship

India, 23rd June 2022: In celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship and for relaying of torch in Hyderabad, RICH in collaboration with PJTSAU organised a pre-run up event at the PJTSAU campus, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship. The dignitaries who graced the event with their presence were Somasundaram, Deputy General Manager, TSRO, NABARD; Dr. V. Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU; Dr. Seema, Dean of Agriculture, PJTSAU and Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH. The event had a gathering of more than 500 people, most of whom were school and college students.

Somasundaram, DGM, TSRO, NABARD; talked about the role of NABARD as a catalyzer for Agri- innovations, he talked about NABARD’s effort in the promotion of grass root level innovations with the intention of improvement of livelihood opportunities and creating employment in rural areas.

Also Read: TDP's Galla Aruna Kumari Gives Clarity About Political Future

Ajit Rangnekar talking about the importance of creating an innovation ecosystem in the Telangana state said, “Since the 2015, The Government of Telangana has been working towards creating a really strong innovation infrastructure and that is how really the government is supporting the spirit of entrepreneurship. Having said that, all this would not have happened if our people themselves had not been innovative, all we are doing is just enabling what you are doing. So let your minds freely think broadly and think of new areas for innovation, and we would be happy to extend all the support needed.”

Dr. V. Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU, talking about innovation, said “Innovation is key for economic development and sustenance all over the world, and it is important for us to have innovation enabling ecosystems like the one Telangana is striving for. An ecosystem like this creates a series of opportunities for young innovators, connecting them to businesses and industries, providing them access to funding, helping them scale up and accelerate them for faster impact.”

The event was then concluded by a Thank you note by Dr. Seema, Dean of Agriculture, and by a relay of torch in the presence of all the students and dignitaries.

T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, in collaboration with its innovation partners, organised a Torch run, ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ to spread the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. This relay run with the torch aimed at recognising and celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of Telangana’s robust innovation ecosystem. T-Hub organised this first-of-a-kind event to make innovation inclusive and accessible to the entire Telangana.

The torch was lit and flagged off by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) through Adilabad and Nizamabad on 22nd June. Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) relayed the torch to Rangareddy on the same date, 22nd June. TSIC relayed it across Mahabubnagar too on 23rd June. TASK takes up the initiative to relay the torch in Siddipet on the same date 22nd June. T Works relayed it through Warangal and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) relayed the torch on 23rd June through Hyderabad respectively.

Going ahead, WE HUB be the torch bearer for Nalgonda and Khammam and will relay/relays it across the districts on 24th June

In Hyderabad, the torch will be handed over to MSR, CEO of T-Hub on 28th June at T-Hub which is then given to KTR and will get passed on to prominent unicorn founders, thereby strengthening the commitment to keep nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in the state of Telangana.

On 23rd of June, RICH in collaboration with PJTSAU organised an event in the spirit of entrepreneurship. The torch run also passed through other districts like Jagital, Gadwal, Kamareddy and Suryapet.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “T-Hub is proud to have organised the first-ever torch relay to celebrate the agile innovation ecosystem of Telangana along with our partners from across the state. We are also thankful to our state government which understands and supports the value of nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset of India’s future leaders.

This celebration is backed by a strong commitment to continue building a stronger, and more supportive ecosystem for our entrepreneurs in Telangana and beyond.” Flame of Entrepreneurship showcased the collaborative spirit of innovation partners in Telangana. Each of the innovation partners hosted activities showcase the achievements of the districts and the opportunities these partners bring in for the youth of Telangana.

