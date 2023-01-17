T-Hub Bags “Best Incubator in India” Award at National Startup Awards 2022

T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, today won the “Best Incubator in India” award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. T-Hub emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana. The innovation hub was awarded in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles and Shri Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

T-Hub’s contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development has been recognised at national level over 55 other participating incubators. T-Hub excelled in aspects, such as funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem spanning across 2500+ startups. T-Hub’s startups have raised almost USD 1.9 billion with 3000+ strong market connects and the creation of 12000+ jobs since T-Hub's inception. The level of impact that T-hub has achieved is unparalleled as compared to other incubators. T-Hub will be receiving support for its business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, market access opportunities and serve as a role model for other entrepreneurs.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, said, “Governments typically don't excel in this area, but by studying and meticulously learning from the best practices of others, T-Hub can become a national leader in the field. This is important for the entire country, as it can serve as a blueprint for other organizations to follow and create a more vibrant and successful startup ecosystem in the country. By setting an example of excellence, T-Hub is helping pave the way for a brighter future for entrepreneurs in the country.”

MSR, CEO, T-Hub, said “It is a tremendous honor to be bestowed with the prestigious 'Best Incubator in India' award at the National Startup Awards 2022. We are deeply grateful to the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, our esteemed entrepreneurs, and valued partners for their unwavering support of our vision. At T-Hub, we are committed to providing the highest standard of excellence and impact, and I am humbled to have played a role in elevating the startup ecosystem. We will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide and provide unparalleled global market-access opportunities to our startups.

The third edition of awards, National Startup Awards 2022 recognised outstanding startups and enablers, which have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not only in terms of financial gains, but also for the measurable impact on the society. The National Startup Awards 2022 invited applications across 17 sectors, which were further divided into 50 sub sectors, and seven special categories.