Hyderabad: Today, the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) said that four of its startups have been selected by MeitY to represent India at the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN). T-AIM, which is an initiative of Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, operates the Revv Up Acceleration Program.

The four startups – Arficus, Edubuk, Eunimart, and MayaMD – are being supported by Revv Up. Since last year, the program has been concurrently supporting 80 startups built on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Revv Up is a free-of-equity-or-cost acceleration program by T-AIM that is exclusively designed for early-stage AI startups.

The Revv Up program offers exclusive opportunities for AI startups to interact with government and industry. These startups have been receiving mentorship and knowledge sessions from industry experts, access to global pathways, and technology and IP resources to build scalable businesses.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “it is a matter of pride that a majority of the startups representing India at the upcoming G20 DIN event are being supported by T-AIM. I am confident that they will utilize this global stage to establish valuable relationships with some of the most important public and private innovation players from G20 countries.”

Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. VP & Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM, said, “the G20 DIN platform offers an excellent springboard for young startups to identify business and partnership opportunities. Through T-AIM, we continue to provide opportunities like these to the Revv Up startups.”

The G20 DIN will be held during 2-4 September 2022 at Bali International Convention Center, Bali, Indonesia.

